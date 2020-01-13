Check Point -1.7% as Morgan Stanley moves bearish

Morgan Stanley downgrades Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) from Equal Weight to Underweight and drops the target from $115 to $106, a 6% downside.

The firm says Check Point "has struggled to maintain pace and market share in recent years" and sees "no signs of this dynamic changing into 2020."

Analyst Keith Weiss says competition will limit revenue growth improvement and sees "meaningful downside risk" to consensus estimates.