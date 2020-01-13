Amicus Therapeutics provides FY 2020 strategic and financial outlook

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) provides FY 2020 strategic outlook and financial guidance.

For FY 2020, the Company anticipates total Galafold revenue of $250M to $260M.

To complete Pompe Phase 3 PROPEL study, enroll pediatric studies and advance manufacturing to support 2021 BLA and MAA, data expected H1 2021.

Advance clinical development, manufacturing and regulatory discussions for CLN6 and CLN3 Batten programs.

Progress Pompe gene therapy towards IND and disclose up to two additional IND candidates.

Biologics manufacturing with WuXi Biologics on track with PPQ runs at commercial Scale.

