T. Rowe Price AUM rises 2.2% during December

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.21T at Dec. 31, 2019 rose 2.2% from $1.18T at the end of November.

In U.S. mutual funds, equity and blended assets AUM of $553B increased 2.0% during the month, while fixed income, including money market, AUM of $130B were unchanged.

Under subadvised and separate accounts and other investments products, equity and blended assets AUM of $412B rose 3.3% during December and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $112B increased 1.8% M/M.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.3B in December 2019, and $3.7B for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.