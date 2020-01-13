CareDx reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2019.

Q4 Preliminary revenue is expected to be between $35.7M and $36M.

Q4 Testing revenue between $29M to $29.3M.

Total AlloSure Kidney and AlloMap Heart patient results provided in the quarter were 14,055.

Q4 Product revenue of $5.1M.

FY 2019 Preliminary revenue is expected to be between $127M and $127.3M.

FY 2019 Testing revenue is expected to be between $104.4M to $104.7M.

Product revenue for FY 2019 is $18.3M.

Effective January 1, 2020, the Board of Directors elected Peter Maag as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Maag will also continue his current role as CEO.

CareDx will report Q4 and FY 2019 financial results in February.