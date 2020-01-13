HyreCar announces Q4 preliminary revenue results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announced Q4 preliminary revenues to be between $4.6M to $4.8M, and the number of rentals days, that grew each month throughout the quarter, should be ~190K for the quarter.

“We exceeded all of our expectations in the fourth quarter even as we continued to improve and expand every aspect of our partnerships and platform. In addition to higher revenues, as our commercial initiatives accelerated car supply in key markets, utilization of these cars continues to grow and retention of cars, drivers and vehicle owners has increased during the quarter,” said Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer of HyreCar.