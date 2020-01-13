Neogen acquires Italian food safety company

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) acquires Diessechem S.R.L. for undisclosed terms. Diessechem S.R.L. is a distributor of food and feed safety diagnostics.

Diessechem was founded in 1993, and has been an authorized distributor of Neogen since its inception. It is a supplier in Italy of diagnostic kits and instruments used in laboratory analysis and food safety.

Post acquisition, Diessechem's operations will stay in Milan, and will be managed through Neogen's European operations.

James Herbert, Neogen's chairman: "The acquisition of Diessechem adds significantly to our European operations as Italy becomes part of our direct sales coverage".