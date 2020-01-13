Editas teams up with Sandhill Therapeutics in cancer; shares up 2% premarket

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) perks up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to its agreement with Sandhill Therapeutics aimed at discovering, developing and manufacturing allogeneic engineered natural killer (NK) cells and non-alpha beta T cell medicines for the treatment of cancer.

The partnership will leverage EDIT's genome editing technology with Sandhill's Binate product process, a novel universal donor technology to extract, isolate, and expand NK cells and non-alpha beta T cells.

Under the terms of the deal, EDIT will secure an exclusive license to Sandhill's technology for solid tumors originating within a given area of the body and an option to expand the license into two additional areas. In exchange, Sandhill will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms remain confidential.