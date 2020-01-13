Nvidia raised on 2020 growth potential; shares +1.3%

Needham upgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Underperform to Hold, citing "signs of positive momentum" in the company's gaming products. The company has a Neutral Quant rating.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill notes that NVDA is facing easy graphics and data center comps in H1.

The analyst sees shares as "fully valued" and expects AI training competition to accelerate in 2020-21.

More action: Argus (Buy) raises Nvidia from $240 to $300 after CES. Evercore lifts NVDA from $225 to $300 and names the company one of its top ideas for 2020.