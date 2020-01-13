AxoGen reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenue outlook

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenue guidance.

Q4 and FY revenue is expected to be at least $28.1M and $106.6M, respectively.

Ended Q4 with 109 direct sales representatives.

Increased active accounts in Q4 to 797, up 12% from 712 in Q4 2018.

FY 2020 revenue is expected in the range of approx. $124M to $128M and number of direct sales representatives will increase to approx. 126 to 131.

Gross margin to remain above 80%.

The Company will report full, audited results for Q4 and FY 2019 on February 24, 2020.

