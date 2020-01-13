HealthPeak signs J&J's Janssen for Bay Area campus lease

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) signs up Johnson & Johnson's Janssen BioPharma for ~60% of Phase II at The Shore at Sierra Point.

The lease is expected to start in January 2022 upon completion of construction.

Janssen BioPharma has expansion rights under the lease that can be exercised over the course of 2020.

Phase II includes two life science buildings within a larger five-building campus.

Healthpeak designed an addition to Phase II that will link the project's two buildings across three of their four floors.

Phase II of The Shore at Sierra Point will now represent ~298,000 square feet, an increase from the initial 266,000 square feet planned.