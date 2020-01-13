ViewRay announces preliminary Q4 results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced preliminary Q4 and FY2019 results.

Total Q4 revenue of ~$17M vs. consensus of $18.26M and $21M year ago.

Received four new orders for MRIdian systems totaling ~$21M in the quarter, compared to eight new orders totaling ~$49M in 4Q18.

FY2019 revenue of ~$88M vs. consensus of $89.83M and $81M year ago.

Total backlog was ~$227M and Cash and cash equivalents were ~$227M as of December 31, 2019.

Cash burn in the quarter was ~$3M.

Chief Commercial Officer Jim Alecxih will be leaving the company effective January 17, 2020.

