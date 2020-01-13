Twilio +1.4% on bullish start

KeyBanc starts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) at Overweight and a $127 price target, calling the recent pullback a buying opportunity.

Analyst Alex Kurtz says that the current valuation reflects "near-term concerns of sustainable growth rates and more challenging comps" in H1.

Kurtz calls Twilio's end market growth rates "too attractive to deny" and sees long-term potential in the Flex product.