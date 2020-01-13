Wedbush positive on Lululemon

Wedbush weighs in on Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) guidance update.
"Guests responded well to LULU’s innovative product offering, with management excited by momentum seen over Holiday. All told, we see a solid holiday quarter as likely and view lululemon as well-positioned heading into 2020, based on insights from our proprietary data models," writes analyst Jen Redding.
Redding and team expect Lululemon to report Q4 EPS of $2.26 vs. the new guidance range of $2.20 to $2.25. Wedbush is meeting with Lululemon at #ICR20 tomorrow.
Shares of LULU are up 2.62% premarket to $240.98.
Previously: Lululemon +1% after guidance lift (Jan. 13)
