Wedbush positive on Lululemon

Wedbush weighs in on Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) guidance update.

"Guests responded well to LULU’s innovative product offering, with management excited by momentum seen over Holiday. All told, we see a solid holiday quarter as likely and view lululemon as well-positioned heading into 2020, based on insights from our proprietary data models," writes analyst Jen Redding.

Redding and team expect Lululemon to report Q4 EPS of $2.26 vs. the new guidance range of $2.20 to $2.25. Wedbush is meeting with Lululemon at #ICR20 tomorrow.

Shares of LULU are up 2.62% premarket to $240.98.

