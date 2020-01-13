Roku, Trade Desk can withstand Amazon ad push - Rosenblatt

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are likely OK if Amazon moves forward with selling streaming ads outside its Fire platform, Rosenblatt says.
The firm doesn't expect a near-term squeeze on those companies' supply sources because it doesn't expect a significant number of publishers will approach Amazon.
It's got Roku at a Buy rating, while Trade Desk is Neutral. ROKU is up 0.8% while TTD is up 1.1% premarket.
Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on Roku, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
Similar ratings for TTD: Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
