DDD, NVTA among premarket gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) +56% as SPEAR T-cell platform delivers initial responses in four solid tumors.
Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA) +54% on positive ensifentrine data.
Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ:MREO) +30% on license agreement for Navicixizumab.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) +26% on being acquired by Cott.
MRI Interventions (NASDAQ:MRIC) +19% on $17.5M strategic investment from PTC Therapeutics and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management.
Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) +17% on closing of Gralise sale to Alvogen and expects FY19 neurology franchise net sales above upper end of prior guidance.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +15%.
AMERI Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) +14% on entering into an amalgamation agreement with Jay Pharma.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) +14%.
At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) +12%.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) +11% on multi-year collaboration agreement with Oppo Group.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +10%.
TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) +10% on bid by Brookfield Renewable.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +9%.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) +9% on partners with leading Orthopedic center in Europe to provide compassionate use of exebacase to patients with chronic staphylococcal prosthetic joint infections.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +8% on pipeline update.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI) +8% on NDA approval of Numbrino.
OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) +8% on the commercial availability of DetermaRx.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) +7% on new drug applicationfor Sofpironium Bromide in Japan for primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis.
ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +7% on Nolasiban deal in China.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) 7%.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) +6% on analyst upgrade.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) +6%.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) +6% on guidance.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) +6% as Craig-Hallum turns bullish.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +6%.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +5%.
