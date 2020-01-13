DDD, NVTA among premarket gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) +56% as SPEAR T-cell platform delivers initial responses in four solid tumors.

Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA) +54% on positive ensifentrine data.

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ:MREO) +30% on license agreement for Navicixizumab.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) +26% on being acquired by Cott.

MRI Interventions (NASDAQ:MRIC) +19% on $17.5M strategic investment from PTC Therapeutics and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) +17% on closing of Gralise sale to Alvogen and expects FY19 neurology franchise net sales above upper end of prior guidance.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +15% .

AMERI Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) +14% on entering into an amalgamation agreement with Jay Pharma.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) +14% .

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) +12% .

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) +11% on multi-year collaboration agreement with Oppo Group.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +10% .

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) +10% on bid by Brookfield Renewable.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +9% .

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) +9% on partners with leading Orthopedic center in Europe to provide compassionate use of exebacase to patients with chronic staphylococcal prosthetic joint infections.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +8% on pipeline update.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) +8% on NDA approval of Numbrino.

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) +8% on the commercial availability of DetermaRx.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) +7% on new drug applicationfor Sofpironium Bromide in Japan for primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +7% on Nolasiban deal in China.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) 7%.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) + 6% on analyst upgrade.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) +6% .

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) +6% on guidance.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) +6% as Craig-Hallum turns bullish.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +6% .