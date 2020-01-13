At Home Group pops after citing improvement
Jan. 13, 2020 9:30 AM ET
- At Home (HOME +14.4%) lifts its outlook for Q4 EPS to $0.33 to $0.36 vs. $0.31 to $0.36 prior view and $0.33 consensus. The retailer also anticipates Q4 comparable sales growth will fall on the high end of the guidance range of -6% to -4%.
- "We are pleased with the improved performance of our business and remain on track to exit the fiscal year with a healthy inventory position and significant improvement in annual free cash flow," says CEO Lee Bird.
