At Home Group pops after citing improvement

Jan. 13, 2020 9:30 AM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME)HOMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • At Home (HOME +14.4%) lifts its outlook for Q4 EPS to $0.33 to $0.36 vs. $0.31 to $0.36 prior view and $0.33 consensus. The retailer also anticipates Q4 comparable sales growth will fall on the high end of the guidance range of -6% to -4%.
  • "We are pleased with the improved performance of our business and remain on track to exit the fiscal year with a healthy inventory position and significant improvement in annual free cash flow," says CEO Lee Bird.
