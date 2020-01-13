Veru Inc. (VERU +6.7% ) says a higher dose of its experimental drug zuclomiphene citrate reduced hot flashes in men with advanced prostate cancer after six weeks of treatment, according to a mid-stage study.

Patients taking a 50 mg dosage of the oral treatment had reduced hot flashes after six weeks compared to placebo and the 10 mg dosage, with no serious side effects, the company says.

Veru expects to begin a late-stage trial for the drug in H1 2020, pending discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CEO Mitchell Steiner tells Reuters.

There are no FDA-approved treatments on the market for hot flashes in men.