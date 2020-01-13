Citi Trends turns positive holiday comp

Citi Trends (CTRN) reports holiday sales increased 5.4% to $170.5M for the two-month holiday period.

Comparable sales were up 3.6% during the period.

The company also announces the planned retirement of CEO Peter Sachse on March 29. As part of the succession planning for Clifford's retirement, Jason Moschner has been promoted to VP of finance. Moschner joined Citi Trends in June 2017 and has served in several roles in the company's finance organization. A search for a full-time CFO replacement has begun.

