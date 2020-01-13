GenMark Diagnostics reports 2019 operational and financial outlook
Jan. 13, 2020 9:40 AM ETGenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK)GNMKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK -3.7%) provides preliminary operational and financial results for FY 2019.
- Total revenue for FY 2019 and Q4 is expected to be ~$88M, +24% Y/Y and ~$27M, respectively.
- ePlex revenue for FY 2019 and Q4 of ~$60M, +59% Y/Y and ~$19M, respectively.
- Gross margin is expected to be between 33% and 34% for Q4 and between 32% and 33% for FY 219.
- The Company placed 48 new ePlex analyzers in Q4, for a net increase of 38 to the installed base finishing the year with 527 ePlex analyzers placed worldwide.
- ePlex installed base grew 49% Y/Y.
- Q4 annuity was ~$148 thousand per analyzer.
- The Company expects to issue full 2019 financial results and 2020 guidance in late February.