Tesla races past $500

The latest push higher for Tesla (TSLA +4.6% ) follows positive comments this morning from Oppenheimer.

"We believe TSLA has key advantages in powertrain design, battery technology, ADAS fleet size, roadmap to energy independence offerings, and consumer enthusiasm that can translate into material operating leverage, share gains, and market disruption as renewables and autonomy trends accelerate. We expect continued share volatility while raising our earnings multiple to reflect higher levels of AI/Disruptor characteristics, yielding a $612 PT."

"With 600K-plus vehicles on the road collecting data for its L4/L5 ADAS system, we see the fleet as a critical advantage on top of its leading vehicle architecture and operating system. We believe successfully managing corner cases will prove essential in commercialization and TSLA's advantaged data position is a crucial lever to that end."

The new PT applies a 30X multiple to Oppenheimer's 2024 EPS estimate of $28.67, discounted three years at 12%. "Our expanded multiple captures TSLA's leading technology differentiation and incremental growth potential," writes analyst Colin Rusch. The average sell-side rating on TSLA is still at $353.42.

The new intraday all-time high for Tesla is $503.49.