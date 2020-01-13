Retrophin provides corporate update and 2020 outlook

Retrophin (RTRX +0.2% ) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 financial data and corporate update.

The Company expects net product sales for Q4 and FY 2019 to be ~$47M and ~$175M, respectively.

Top-line efficacy data from Phase 3 DUPLEX Study is expected in H1 2021.

Top-line data from Phase 3 PROTECT Study is expected in H1 2022.

In 2020, the Company expects continued organic growth of its rare nephrology and hepatology products.

RTRX expects to announce complete full year 2019 financial results in late February.