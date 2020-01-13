Stocks start modestly higher, led by tech sector

Stocks open higher, picking up the rally that started last week with no new tensions in the Middle East while the U.S. and China near the signing of the phase one trade deal; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.4% , France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed on holiday, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.8% .

In corporate news, Lululemon ( +2.4% ) raised guidance for Q4 earnings, revenue and comparable sales, while Five Below ( -19.2% ) issued downside quarterly guidance.

Many of the largest financial companies will report earnings results this week, starting tomorrow.

The information technology group ( +0.5% ) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard, while energy ( -0.2% ) and healthcare ( -0.2% ) start with slight losses.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps to 1.58% and 1.85%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.43.