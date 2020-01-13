Goldman upgrades American Tower, SBAC on 5G backing

American Tower (AMT +1.5% ) and SBA Communications (SBAC +1.1% ) are higher this morning after upgrades to Buy by Goldman Sachs, which sees growth coming from rapidly expanding 5G coverage.

Communications tower REITs are trading at a slight discount to high-quality peer REITs, analyst Brett Feldman says.

The firm set its price target on AMT to $270, a Street high and implying 15% upside from a current $234.15.

Its price target on SBAC is $280, up from a previous $214 and implying 13% upside.