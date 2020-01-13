Assured, MBIA appeal on Puerto Rico bonds rejected by Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court rejects an appeal from Assured Guaranty (AGO +0.2% ) and MBIA (MBI +0.3% ) over payments on $2.6B in Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority bonds insured by the companies, Bloomberg reports.

Also rejects similar appeal by Ambac Financial (AMBC -0.1% ).

Appeals court said insurers can't circumvent PRHTA bankrputcy proceedings by suing to force payments on bonds.

Insurers argue that special revenue debt isn't subject to bankruptcy rules that prohibit other types of creditor lawsuits.

MBIA's National Public Finance Guaranty and AGO insure $2.6B of PRHTA's $4.5B in outstanding bonds.