Alphatec +9% post Q4 interim results

Alphatec (ATEC +8.7% ) anticipates Q4 2019 sales of $32M-$32.4M and $113.1M-$113.5M for 2019.

Preliminary U.S. revenue exceeds guidance and reflects 2019 sales growth of 29%-30%, with Q4 revenue growth of 34% to 36% Y/Y.

Revenue guidance of $130M-$134M for 2020 reflects expected U.S. revenue growth of 19% to 21% to $128M-$131M, driven by 8 to 10 anticipated new product launches and the continued traction of new products released in 2019, including the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System

Q4 and FY 19 results are expected on March 5, 2020.