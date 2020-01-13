Abbott to launch new MitraClip study

Abbott (ABT +0.3% ) announces that the FDA has signed off on a study comparing the effectiveness of its MitraClip device to open-heart mitral valve surgical repair in patients with primary mitral regurgitation (MR) who are eligible for open-heart surgery.

The company says ~70% of people with primary MR are not treated with open-heart surgery yet need treatment and symptom relief.

Successful results from the 500-subject study, REPAIR MR, will support an application to expand the product's labeling.

The FDA approved MitraClip in 2013 for patients with primary or secondary MR who are at high risk for open-heart surgery. It was OK'd in Europe in 2008 for the indication.