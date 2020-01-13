JMP upgrades Goldman to outperform on transformation

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan raises Goldman Sachs (GS +0.6% ) to Market Outperform from Market Perform, saying the the firm is in the early stages of the most meaningful transformations in the financial services industry.

Chart analyst Mark Newton of Newton Advisors also likes Goldman, which is "just starting to show much better signs of acceleration," he told CNBC.

“I think Goldman can potentially get back towards former highs, but this group as a whole has been under pressure, it’s an underperformer and my thinking is it’s right to really hold off for now, for the most part,” he said.

Ryan's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, Goldman shares have risen 18% vs. financial sector median performance of +5.2% during that same period.

