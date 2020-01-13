Sysco brings in CVS exec as new CEO

Sysco (SYY -0.4% ) announces that Kevin Hourican will become the company's new CEO on February 1 to replace the departing Tom Bene.

Bene will stay on with Sysco as an executive advisor until March 1 to assist with a smooth leadership transition.

Hourican most recently served as executive VP of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy.

The board has elected lead independent director Ed Shirley as executive chair, replacing Tom Bee, and Brad Halverson has been elected as the new lead independent director.

Source: Press Release