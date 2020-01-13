JPMorgan Chase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.69B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JPM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.

