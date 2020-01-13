Radius Health slips 3% on Tymlos outlook

Radius Health (RDUS -3.3%) is down on below-average volume on the heels of its preliminary 2019 results and 2020 outlook. Highlights:
U.S. Tymlos (abaloparatide) sales in 2019 will be above the upper guidance range of $172M.
Quick assets at year-end was ~$160M.
Tymlos price hiked 7.9% on January 1.
2020 guidance: Tymlos sales of $220M - 235M. Cash burn below $80M.
Investors appear to be reacting to the 2020 outlook. At the midpoint, expected growth versus 2019 will be ~32%, less than the current consensus of 45%.
Major objectives for 2020 - 2022:
At least a 20% compounded annual growth rate in Tymlos sales.
Announce topline data from late-stage studies of abaloparatide -SC in male osteoporosis and abaloparatide-patch and elacestrant.
Exit from oncology.
Expand pipeline in bone health and targeted endocrine disorders.
#JPM20
