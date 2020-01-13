Bayer pesticide linked to harming bees banned by European Union

The European Commission says it will not renew approval for a pesticide linked to harming bees, effectively banning Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) thiacloprid insecticide.

The Commission cites "environmental concerns related to the use of this pesticide, particularly its impact on groundwater, but also related to human health, in reproductive toxicity."

The decision follows approval by a majority of European Union governments last October, based on a proposal from the EC.

Farmers will not be allowed to use the insecticide, sold under brands Calypso and Biscaya, after April 30, when its current approval expires.