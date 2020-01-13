J. Jill gains after guidance update

J. Jill (JILL +0.7% ) says it sees Q4 comparable sales growth of -6% to -8% vs. a prior view for -5% to -7%.

The retailer expects Q4 EPS of -$0.10 to -$0.12 vs. -$0.14 to -$0.16 prior view and -$0.16 consensus.

"We are updating our outlook for the fourth quarter following better than expected quarter to date sales results and progress clearing excess inventory while balancing earnings performance," notes CFO Mark Webb.

J. Jill is presenting at the #ICR20 conference this week.