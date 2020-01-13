Wells Fargo Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.11B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.