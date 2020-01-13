Delta Air Lines Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 13, 2020 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.37B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.