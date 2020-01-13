Stage Stores plummets after holiday sales update
Jan. 13, 2020 10:26 AM ETSSIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Stage Stores (SSI -54.4%) says it expects to report comparable sales for the holiday period to be up 1.4%, a mark which falls short of expectations.
- The retailer anticipates full year 2019 earnings to be ~$25M to $30M below the low end of the previously announced guidance range of $35M to $40M.
- Huge swings are nothing new for Stage Stores, with the stock still up over 300% for the last 52 weeks after a sizable rally during October and November.
- #ICR20