Spotify -2% as Evercore cuts to Underperform

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has come out of the gate today down 2% after Evercore gave it the company's first downgrade in months.

It's cut shares to Underperform from In-Line, after a run where the "risk/reward has tilted back in favor of rewarding shorts."

The stock has run up 38.7% over the past quarter, and while Evercore sees subscribers and revenue continuing to increase by double digits, "we struggle to see the company driving positive GAAP earnings."

It's keeping its price target at $115, which now implies 25% downside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.