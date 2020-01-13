Fed's Rosengren continues to stake out hawkish territory

Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren says the chances for too-perky inflation and asset bubbles are a greater risk than downside threats

Wage growth is nice, he says (thanks so much), but inflation could result, particularly when wage pressures outpace productivity growth.

He also takes note of weaker corporate earnings, and how that might pressure companies to stop absorbing higher wages, and instead hike prices.

Rosengren isn't an FOMC voter this year, but he voted against the Fed's rate cuts last year.