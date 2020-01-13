IHS Markit Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.