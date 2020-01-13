First Republic Bank Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $876.9M (+8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FRC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.