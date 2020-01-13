Great Panther's full-year production nearly triples

Great Panther Mining (GPL -0.8% ) says its FY 2019 production surged 182% Y/Y to 146.8K consolidated gold equiv. oz., driven by the March acquisition of the Tucano gold mine in Brazil.

GPL says full-year production came in above the mid-point of its most recent guidance of 142K-149K oz., and Q4 production for Tucano topped the high end of its most recent guidance, producing 34.2K gold oz.

GPL also delivered record annual production at the Topia mine in Mexico of 1.8M silver equiv. oz., helped by an increase in mill capacity, grade and an advancement of mine development.