Health insurers under pressure as Sanders takes lead in Iowa

Health insurers are under modest pressure in apparent reaction to the news that Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken the lead in Iowa according to a poll conducted by CNN and The Des Moines Register.

Mr. Sanders was favored by 20% of would-be caucusgoers followed by Elizabeth Warren (17%), Pete Buttigieg (16%) and Joe Biden (15%).

Mr. Sanders, along with Ms. Warren, are advocates for a single-payer U.S. health system dubbed "Medicare-for-All" which would decimate the private health insurance market.