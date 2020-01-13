Health insurers under pressure as Sanders takes lead in Iowa

Health insurers are under modest pressure in apparent reaction to the news that Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken the lead in Iowa according to a poll conducted by CNN and The Des Moines Register.
Mr. Sanders was favored by 20% of would-be caucusgoers followed by Elizabeth Warren (17%), Pete Buttigieg (16%) and Joe Biden (15%).
Mr. Sanders, along with Ms. Warren, are advocates for a single-payer U.S. health system dubbed "Medicare-for-All" which would decimate the private health insurance market.
Selected tickers: eHealth (EHTH -1.9%), WellCare Health Plans (WCG -0.8%), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1%), Humana (HUM -1.1%), Cigna (CI -2%), Centene (CNC -1.8%), Anthem (ANTM -2%), CVS Health (CVS +0.7%)
