Microsoft lifted ahead of 'strong' 2020

Credit Suisse raises its Microsoft (MSFT +0.2% ) price target from $155 to $180. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm cites its survey of CIOs, which showed Azure as the top pick among those looking to spend more on a cloud service.

The results suggested a "strong 2020" for Microsoft.

Analyst Brad Zelnick thinks Microsoft "can reasonably achieve Commercial Cloud revenues of $100 Billion" by FY24.

Related: In a recent Goldman Sachs survey, CIOs preferred Azure over competitor Amazon Web Services.