Mereo BioPharma up 27% on license deal

Thinly traded nano cap Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO +27.1% ) is up more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 465K shares, on the heels of its out-licensing agreement with Oncologie for exclusive global rights to ovarian cancer candidate navicixizumab, one of two assets Merel acquired via its reverse merger with OncoMed Pharmaceuticals last year.

Under the terms of the deal, Mereo will receive $4M upfront, a $2M CMC-related milestone, up to $300M in other milestones and tiered mid-single-digit-to-sub-teen royalties on net sales. It will also be eligible to receive a percentage of revenues from certain sublicenses.

Navicixizumab is bispecific antibody that induces an anti-tumor response via the inhibition of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and a cancer stem cell pathway called DLL4 (Delta-like ligand 4).