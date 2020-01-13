Freddie Mac sees multifamily orginations approaching $400B by year-end

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.3% ) projects multifamily origination volume rising 5.7% to reach $390B by year-end.

Sees rent growth continuing at levels just above historic average and new supply continuing to be absorbed as demographics and lifestyle preferences continue to fuel consumer demand for rentals.

“While there are several economic uncertainties that could impact the broader economy, the fundamentals backing multifamily remain solid,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president for multifamily research and modeling.

Sees new supply having only a marginal effect on vacancies.

For 2019, multifamily origination volume is expected to come in at $369B, up 8.8% from 2018.

