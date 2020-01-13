Bandwidth rises after KeyBanc starts at Overweight

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is up 1.4% after an initiation at Overweight by KeyBanc.

It says the company's set to take advantage of secular tailwinds in Unified Communications as a Service, where new markets could offer "multiyear growth drivers" amid some stable pricing dynamics.

It's also at an attractive entry point after dropping some 20% from a September high, though shares are up 25.8% over the past month.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, and so are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.