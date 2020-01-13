Carrols Restaurant -12% after comparable sales decelerate
Jan. 13, 2020 11:09 AM ET Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) falls sharply after reporting preliminary results for Q4.
- The company expects to report sales of $297.2M for the quarter off comparable store sales growth of 2.0%.
- CEO update: "Although comparable sales decelerated in November and December versus October, we are encouraged by the continued strength of the Impossible Whopper, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and the muted discount environment throughout the fourth quarter as compared to the comparable prior year period. We lapped the highest level of 2018 discounting during November and December, which resulted in more modest comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 than in the prior year quarter."
- Shares of Carrols are down 11.55% and traded at a new 52-week low of $5.75 earlier in the session.
- #ICR20