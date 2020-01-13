Generac PWRcell now available nationwide

Jan. 13, 2020 11:15 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Generac (GNRC +0.4%) has announced the nationwide availability of PWRcell and PWRview clean energy technologies for consumers.
  • PWRcell battery storage systems capture and store electricity from solar panels or the electric grid. The stored energy can be used during peak demand times when the cost of utility power is at its highest, saving homeowners money on electric bills.
  • The PWRview app processes energy data into useful information, enabling homeowners to make smarter decisions regarding their use of energy, allowing them to reduce consumption that may extend the amount of time the home can run on PWRcell-provided energy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.