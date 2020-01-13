Generac PWRcell now available nationwide
Jan. 13, 2020 11:15 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Generac (GNRC +0.4%) has announced the nationwide availability of PWRcell and PWRview clean energy technologies for consumers.
- PWRcell battery storage systems capture and store electricity from solar panels or the electric grid. The stored energy can be used during peak demand times when the cost of utility power is at its highest, saving homeowners money on electric bills.
- The PWRview app processes energy data into useful information, enabling homeowners to make smarter decisions regarding their use of energy, allowing them to reduce consumption that may extend the amount of time the home can run on PWRcell-provided energy.