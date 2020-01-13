D.A. Davidson raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $300 to $375, citing the 5G iPhones expected this fall. That would be about 20% upside from current levels.

Analyst Tom Forte: "There is enough complexity and hype when it comes to 5G that we believe Apple can exploit this multi-year opportunity."

Forte expects Apple to grow its iPhone sales in each of the next two launch cycles.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $311.74. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Related: Last month, BofA raised its Apple target, expecting the 5G iPhone to drive consistent 200M+ iPhone units in CY20-22.