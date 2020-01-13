Nord Stream 2 project could be delayed to early 2021, Putin says

Russia's Pres. Putin says the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe will be delayed slightly due to U.S. sanctions on the German-Russian venture.

Russian officials have said the 55B cm/year project would be ready this summer, after Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) initially targeted the pipeline for completion by year-end 2019; Putin said over the weekend he hoped Nord Stream 2 would be finished by Q1 2021.

The pipeline still requires 160 km of pipe to be laid from the total length of 2,460 km after contractor Allseas halted work after U.S. officials last month threatened measures against companies helping to build the project.

Russia is expected to fit out an existing vessel of its own to lay the pipeline's final stretch.