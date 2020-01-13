Bernstein sees upside for PayPal, Square in 2020

Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat notes that payment processing themes to watch this year include new revenue streams, M&A, further digitization of cash, growing alliances with FAANGs, and fintechs entering China.
Sees upside case for PayPal Holding (PYPL +2.1%) in 2020 as a result of partnerships, strength in core, pricing, and Honey acquisition; maintains Outperform and price target of $130.
Keeps Outperform ratings on Visa (V +0.4%) and Mastercard (MA +0.8%) due to strong underlying secular growth and resilience of business models in downturns; she's closely watching traction of Visa Direct and Mastercard's initiatives to expand the TAM beyond consumer-to-business.
Lifts Visa price target to $220 from $200 and Mastercard's to $355 from $300.
Sees upside for Square (SQ +0.5%) near-term as "market gets comfortable with 'underlying' margins pre-preinvestments and GPV improvements in '21"; keeps Market Perform rating.
